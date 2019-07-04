Michigan fireworks laws, safety tips to know before celebrating 4th of July

DETROIT - If you're going to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang, it's important to know Michigan's firework laws.

The laws about when fireworks can be used changed this year. Fireworks are permitted from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Fireworks should not be lit within 25 feet of a house.

Fireworks are not allowed to be used on public property, including streets or sidewalks. It's also illegal to light them off near a school, church or someone else's property without permission.

Be sure to check your city's website for specific rules pertaining to where you live.

Firework safety tips:

Don't use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol.

Don't let children play with or light fireworks.

Don't experiment with or try to make your own fireworks.

Don't light fireworks near dry grass.

Don't buy fireworks that are unlabeled or are in a brown paper bag because they are professional grade.

