Michigan first responders return after Hurricane Florence relief

A group of local first responders returned to Michigan Thursday after going to the Carolinas to help with hurricane relief.

Members of Michigan Task Force One, about 20 Michiganders, returned home at approximately 6 p.m. after a week-long deployment to help those affected by Hurricane Florence.

They were tasked with rescuing those trapped inside homes by the damaging floods.

Volunteers said they worked in many of the rural communities with flood waters reaching 10 feet.

"It was really neat to be a part of assisting them in a small community," said Chadd Whitehead. "Very very thankful, but very tragic too."

It isn't the first time Michigan Task Force One has volunteered. The group helped in 2017 during Hurricane Irma.

For more information on Michigan Task Force One, visit the official website here.

