Michigan food stamp changes in effect Monday

DETROIT - The new eligibility rules for Michigan food stamps went into effect Monday.

Here's more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

"Certain federal work requirements for able-bodied adults ages 18 to 49 without dependents go back into effect beginning with the next application for assistance or case eligibility redetermination following Oct. 1, 2018, for all counties in Michigan.

"Able-bodied individuals may only receive food assistance benefits for up to three months within a 36-month period without meeting these work requirements. This is known as a time limit."

Click here to view the full rules after the food stamp changes.

