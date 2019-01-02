Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrates inauguration at Cobo Center in Detroit

DETROIT - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in Tuesday in Lansing, but she and other Democrats chose the Cobo Center in Detroit for the evening's inaugural festivities.

In what may be the shortest political speech at one of these events, Whitmer spoke for three minutes. She thanked Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the crowd for their support.

“Thank you mayor for delivering, for being a partner to me and I’m going to be a partner to you,” Whitmer said.

Tuesday night was the party and Wednesday afternoon Whitmer has scheduled a news briefing to sign her first executive order.

Whitmer takes the helm of the state with a Republican legislature. She has been consistently pitching bipartisianship.

At the celebration Tuesday night, key legislators were hopeful.

“I know there will be areas where we differ, but I’m looking forward in my last term to areas where we can agree and I believe we can have collective compromise,” said State Rep. Sherry Gay Dagnogo D-Detroit.

