Michigan Gov. Snyder grants clemency to 61 convicts -- view list here

DETROIT - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's office has released a list of clemency requests he has granted before finishing his final term.

Snyder has granted 61 requests for clemency. According to his office, the governor's clemency authority is "derived from Section 14 of Article V of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, which provides that the governor shall have power to grant reprieves, commutations and pardons after convictions for all offenses, except cases of impeachment."

"A commutation is defined as the reduction of an individual's sentence and does not nullify the underlying conviction, while a pardon erases a conviction from an individual's record," reads a statement from the governor's office. "All applications for pardons and commutations must be filed with the Michigan Parole Board. More than 4,000 applications have been received by the board since Gov. Snyder took office, which were then reviewed for merit. Those applications determined by the board to have merit were then sent to the governor’s office."

Here are the 61 pardons and commutations Snyder has granted:

