Michigan Gov. Snyder vetoes 'baby box' bills that would have let parents surrender newborns

LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed bills that would have let parents surrender a newborn inside a safety device at a hospital, police department or fire station.

Last week, the Michigan Senate had approved a bill that would have allowed the aforementioned organizations to install what is called a baby box. It would have served as a safe container where parents could surrender their newborn babies.

READ: Rick Snyder expected to consider lame-duck bills until last minute in office

More than 220 babies have been surrendered through Michigan's Safe Delivery program since 2001. The majority of the babies were surrendered at the time of birth. Some parents gave their children to fire stations and police departments in the state.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.