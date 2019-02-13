Michigan Gov. Whitmer focuses on roads in first State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her inaugural State of the State address Tuesday night in Lansing.

One of the first issues brought up during the address was Michigan roads and infrastructure, the central theme of her campaign. But, there was no exact plan laid out during the address. Details are expected when Whitmer gives a budget address in March.

Whitmer called on people to share their stories about what the infrastructure crisis means to them and their families.

"Take a picutre of your damaged car or repair bill or pothole outside your house and post it with the hashtag #FTDR (fix the damn roads)," she said.

In 2015, Michigan voters voted against new taxes for roads by a massive margin, the most massive in state history.

Whitmer also addressed education and the skills gap and said she wants to expand civil rights protections for the LGBTQ community.

Text of Gov. Whitmer's 2019 State of the State address available below:

