Michigan Gov. Whitmer says news story on speech wardrobe 'way out of line'

DETROIT - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says a news story about reaction to her wardrobe during the State of the State "was way out of line."

A Detroit TV station broadcasted a story on Wednesday about reaction to Whitmer's wardrobe during her first State of the State address on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, Whitmer responded to the story on Twitter.

"Boys have teased me about my curves since 5th grade. My mom said “hold your head high and don’t let it bother you," Whitmer tweeted. She said the story was way out of line. "I’m tough, I can take it."

She continued: "In my speech I was encouraging people to see the humanity in one another in this cruel political environment. In an era when so many women are stepping up to lead, I’m hoping people will focus on our ideas and accomplishments instead of our appearance.

Until then, I’ve got a message for all of the women and girls like mine who have to deal with garbage like this every day: I’ve got your back."

The story aired on WJBK on Wednesday night.

