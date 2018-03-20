Michigan governor OKs $175 million boost in road spending

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to boost spending on roads and bridges.

The $175 million increase is 7 percent above existing spending. The Republican governor signed the bill Tuesday.

The move comes as frustrated motorists continue to face deteriorating, pothole-ridden roads.

Snyder and lawmakers approved a long-term $1.2 billion transportation funding boost in 2015, through a mix of higher fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees and fund shifts. But the plan is being phased in and the term-limited governor's infrastructure commission has said at least $2.2 billion more is needed annually.

"Michigan's roads are not in good condition and we have heard the frustration from residents about the need for improvement," Snyder said. "We are accelerating improvements for the upcoming construction season with $800 million more in new state funding. We also will see continued progress beyound that due to the additional funds going into roads each year until 2022."

Snyder is urging patience, saying it will take time to smooth the roads after years of disinvestment. He also says Congress should consider raising the federal gas tax and municipalities can explore local road taxes.

The bill signed today is now Public Act 82 of 2018.

Transportation funding by the numbers:

61 percent: Amount of state road funding that goes to local roads and bridges

$3 million: General Fund dollars allocated for roads from 2002-2010

$38.2 million: Additional funding being disbursed to Michigan cities and villages on April 4

$68.4 million: Additional funding being disbursed to Michigan counties on April 4

$802 million: Total additional funding for FY18

$1.45 billion: General Fund dollars allocated for roads since 2011

$1 billion: Amount by which the state’s transportation debt has been reduced since 2011

$1.6 billion: Projected increase in overall state funding of transportation from 2011-2021

