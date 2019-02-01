Michigan governor orders flags lowered for Army corporal

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and state flags to be lowered to honor a soldier from western Michigan who died during a training exercise in southern New Mexico.

Whitmer said in a release that flags should be lowered to half-staff Saturday within the State Capitol Complex and state government buildings for 24-year-old Army Cpl. Cole Wixom. The infantryman from Bloomingdale died Jan. 22 along with 21-year-old Pfc. Jamie Riley in a collision between two Stryker vehicles at McGregor Range.

The flag lowering is planned to coincide with Wixom's military funeral.

Wixom graduated from Bloomingdale High School in 2013 and joined the Army in 2016. He was stationed in western Texas at Fort Bliss and completed a tour of Iraq.

