Michigan governor orders flags lowered for Patriot Day

LANSING, Mich. - The following is a news release from the Michigan Governor's Office on Sept. 11, 2018:

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff Today, Tuesday, Sept. 11, in recognition of nearly 3,000 lives taken during the attack on Sept. 11, 2001 and all the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives to come to the aid of those in need.

"September 11, 2001 was a tragic day in U.S. history,” Snyder said. “Each year we lower the flags to honor the innocent lives that were taken, along with those who risked their lives to save others. The events of that day did not break us – they brought us closer and strengthened our nation, and I encourage everyone to take time this Patriot Day to remember those who were injured and killed, those who lost loved ones and the courageous first responders.”

On September 11, 2001, four planes were hijacked, three of which were deliberately flown into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. This was the biggest terrorist attack to date on U.S. soil, devastating the country, and taking the lives of nearly 3,000 individuals and injuring more than 6,000.

Each year we observe Patriot Day on Sept. 11 to commemorate those who were hurt or died during the 9/11 terrorist attack.

This flag order is in accordance with Executive Order 2013-10. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Wednesday, Sept.12.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

