Michigan gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette picks Lisa Posthumus Lyons as running mate

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Bill Schuette campaign made a major announcement Wednesday, naming Lisa Posthumus Lyons as the Republican gubernatorial candidate's running mate.

Lyons is the current Kent County clerk and served in the state House. On Wednesday, the newly formed team crisscrossed the state for an introduction tour.

"In our midst today is a woman who's going to be the next lieutenant governor of Michigan: Lisa Posthumus Lyons," Schuette said.

In the end, Schuette chose a woman with strong professional and political pedigrees.

But unlike Schuette, Lyons has been critical of the verbiage and behaviors of President Donald Trump. She was asked about being on a ticket endorsed by Trump.

"I'm looking at accomplishments and results that are coming out of this administration and I support President Trump in those policies," Lyons said.

The Schuette-Lyons ticket is going head-to-head with a slate of women on the Democratic side, so it's not a surprise Schuette chose a woman as a candidate for lieutenant governor.

"I don't think there's any token about my legislative experience or anything token about the work that I've done," Lyons said. "Certainly, being a woman adds perspective at the table when we're making policy. That's why I'm so glad to see that so many women on both sides of the aisle are getting involved."

