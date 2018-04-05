Michigan health officials issue warning after synthetic marijuana causes deaths in Illinois

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an alert to health care providers and residents about cases of individuals suffering from severe bleeding due to the suspected use of synthetic marijuana containing brodifacoum.

According to the press release, brodifacoum has been identified by the Illinois Department of Public Health as the cause of 70 cases of uncontrolled bleeding and two deaths reported between March 7 and April 2.

Brodifacoum was first introduced in 1975 to eliminate rodents that had become resistant to existing poisons. It is one of the most widely used pesticides around the world.

"While public health officials in Michigan have not been made aware of any cases to date, the fact Illinois is a neighboring state gives us cause for concern," said Dr. Eden Wells, MDHHS chief medical executive. "We are urging anyone who has a reaction to synthetic marijuana, such as severe bleeding, to call 911 or have someone take them to the emergency department immediately."

