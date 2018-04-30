Michigan high school investigates after 'promposal' is called racist

VERMONTVILLE, Mich. - An investigation is underway at a Michigan high school after a "promposal" was deemed racist by fellow students and parents.

According to WILX, a student at Maple Valley High School in Vermontville, Michigan, posted a photo of his prom-proposal, holding a sign that read: "If I was black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking you for prom?"

A fellow student told WILX she was appalled by the sign.

"I hope that people think before they do things like this. Things like this can really hurt people. When I saw it, I was hurt by it because I'm black. And I'm not picking cotton," she said.

"It's kind of sad. I don't think they meant offense by it, but they are just uneducated about what really was going on at that time. Yes, it's not happening now, but we don't need reminders of what happened in the past...we know," the student said.

Maple Valley's superintendent sent this statement to WILX on the matter:

"The district was made aware of the social media postings late yesterday. We are currently investigating the situation and at this time we don’t have any additional information to share. "

