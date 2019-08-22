Michigan hospital looking for volunteers to cuddle babies

SAGINAW, Mich. - Covenant HealthCare is looking for volunteers to cuddle babies in its Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Saginaw.

Volunteers have to be able to provide a minimum of four hours on a weekly or biweekly basis and commit to volunteer for at least one year.

Volunteers have to fill out an application, undergo background checks and an interview, and be trained.

If you don't have the time to cuddle babies, but you want to give back, Covenant HealthCare has knitting, crocheting and sewing patterns available online for newborn hats, toe warmers and more.

