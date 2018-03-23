Michigan House OKs bill linking charter, public schools on ballots

LANSING - Charter schools could receive the same designation as public schools in a district’s millage ballot under a bill narrowly approved by the Michigan House.

Legislators on Thursday voted 56-53 to pass an amendment to the General Property Tax Act allowing districts to describe charter schools as “public schools” on ballots. The initiative now heads to the Senate and follows a January law signed by Gov. Rick Snyder to let charter schools receive revenue from certain voter-approved property tax hikes.

Supporters say the adjustment is needed given the length of some districts’ current ballots, which must list each individual charter school.

Democrats counter that voters would be unaware of their tax dollars being funneled to for-profit education corporations.

