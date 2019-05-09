Michigan House passes auto insurance reform bill

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan's capitol was bustling well into the early morning hours Thursday as the House of Representatives pushed through an auto insurance reform bill.

The bill garnered support from both sides of the aisle following amendments made to a Senate bill passed a day before.



The bill calls for the elimination of Michigan's one-of-a-kind requirement that people buy unlimited medical coverage from their car insurer for crash injuries.

Instead, the new bill will allow motorists to choose lower levels of coverage.

In the House amendment, insurance companies would be forbidden from using zip code and credit scores from setting rates.

The bill now heads back to the Senate for approval before heading to the governor's desk.



However, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has threatened to veto fast-tracked legislation that won mostly party-line passage from the Senate, saying it would not guarantee rate cuts or address discriminatory rate-setting practices.

