Michigan House passes post-Parkland school safety bills

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan's first school safety reform since the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting has passed the House.

Lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bipartisan five-bill package to create a school safety commission under the state police. The commission would pioneer statewide safety standards for school buildings, grade them based on new metrics and provide funds for campuses that need upgrades.

The package also requires active violence response training for all law enforcement officers and annual mandatory reports on threats of violence to state police - the latter of which Democrats voted against.

All five bills passed the GOP-controlled House almost three months after the U.S.'s deadliest school shooting in five years claimed 17 lives inside a Florida high school. The package now heads to the Senate.

