Michigan House pushes for $175 million in funding to repair roads

DETROIT - The Michigan House has approved $175 million for road repairs, but it's up to the Senate to approve the funding.

Sen. Steve Bieda said that the money isn't enough to keep up with repairs and he is going to push for the Senate to dip into the state's rainy day fund.

Many roads have gotten to a dangerous point, as potholes continue to bust rims and flatten tires. Potholes damaged so many vehicles on I-75 in Detroit on Thursday evening that the freeway was closed for repairs. And plenty of drivers have fallen victim to similar holes across Metro Detroit.

