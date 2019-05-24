Michigan House, Senate approve auto insurance reform bill

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan House and Senate voted Friday to pass an auto insurance reform bill, sending it on to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan lawmakers voted on whether to cut the state's high car insurance premiums following progress in negotiations between Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Here is a statement from Whitmer:

"Today’s vote is truly historic. We've accomplished more in the last five months than in the last five years. This vote demonstrates that when both parties work together and build bridges, we can solve problems and make life better for the people of Michigan.

"This plan will help drivers from Detroit all the way to the U.P. It guarantees lower auto insurance rates for eight years, protects people’s choice to pick their own insurance and coverage options while preserving the safety net, and bans insurance companies from using discriminatory non-driving factors when setting rates.

"We still have more important work ahead of us to build a stronger Michigan for everyone. Now we must seize on this momentum to pass a strong, bipartisan budget that raises the revenue we need to improve education and skills training, clean up our drinking water, and fix the damn roads. Let’s get to work, and let’s get it done."

The Legislature convened for a rare Friday session, when the bill was scheduled for a vote in the House and then the Senate.

Legislators have not said what changes are being made to the measure that previously drew a veto threat from Whitmer.

Michigan is the only state to require that drivers buy unlimited personal injury protection benefits with their auto insurance policy. Lawmakers want to let motorists forego full coverage if they have other health insurance to handle their crash injuries, and to stop forcing car insurers to reimburse much more for treatment than health insurers do.

