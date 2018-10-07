Michigan Humane Society holds 13th annual Mega March for Animals event

DETROIT - Animal lovers braved a cool, wet morning to raise money for a good cause.

The 13th annual Mega March for Animals benefits the Michigan Humane Society. Participants marched along the Detroit Riverwalk as part of the event.

Yesterday, there was a march in Milford.

The Michigan Humane Society spends about $500 on the average cat or dog that comes through its doors, but the results they get are priceless.

Many of the people who marched brought along animals they adopted through the Humane Society.

