Michigan Humane Society hosts Bow Wow Brunch Sunday

DETROIT - The Michigan Humane Society is putting on a yearly event Sunday that begins with drinks and food and could end with sheltered animals finding a new home.

The 28th annual Bow Wow Brunch begins at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the MGM Grand Detroit Hotel -- 1777 3rd Ave. in Detroit. The brunch features a champagne reception, live and silent auctions and the chance to meet animals that are up for adoption.

Brunch is served in the grand ballroom at 12:30 p.m. and a program will shortly follow. Auction checkout opens at 2 p.m. and the completion of the event will follow that.

Conservationist Jeff Corwin, host of the Emmy Award-winning series Ocean Mysteries, will be in attendance and will announce the winner of MHS' Human Heroes essay contest.

Tickets are $250 for adults and $100 for children 10 and under. All proceeds benefit MHS' mission to save animals and put them in the proper home. To purchase tickets, visit 501auctions.com/bwb.

