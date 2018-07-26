Michigan Humane Society looking for owner of 5-foot python discovered in Ferndale

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Michigan Humane Society is still seeking the owner of a 5-foot python discovered at a Honda dealership Wednesday in Ferndale.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5-foot python discovered outside car dealership in Ferndale

A representative from the MHS said the organization hasn't found the owner yet, but the snake is doing well. It hasn't eaten yet, but that's normal for snakes of its size. Adult pet pythons typically go one to two weeks between meals.

If you are the owner of the snake, or know who the snake's owner is, you are asked to contact the Michigan Humane Society Rochester Hills for Animal Care at 866-MHUMANE.

