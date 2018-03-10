Michigan Humane Society reminds residents to report animal cruelty in Detroit

DETROIT - Residents of Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck can report animal cruelty to the Michigan Humane Society.

If you see an animal being neglected in any of the three cities, call the MHS cruelty hotline at 313-872-3401. Callers can remain anonymous.

Calls are taken Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Messages regarding animal abuse can be left any time. Leave all the information requested on the voicemail message, including the complaint street address and major cross streets. Also, include your phone number in case more information is needed.

To report cruelty in other cities, contact local animal control or law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.