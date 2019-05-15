Michigan Humane Society rescues 4 calves from 'unhealthy environment' in Wayne County

A calf is cared for after it was rescued by the Michigan Humane Society. (Photo: MHS)

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Four underweight, sick calves are doing better after they were rescued by the Michigan Humane Society last week.

The MHS said its Statewide Response team received a call about calves that looked underweight in western Wayne County. The organization didn't specify which city the animals were found.

The animals had upper respiratory infections and diarrhea. They were examined by a medical team and are now active and eating well.

Once they are healthy, the calves will be placed with an organization or adopted.

The MHS Statewide Response team handles cases involving animal well-being outside of Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

You can contact the Statewide Response team at 313-262-4022 to report concerns. Concerns about animals in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park can be reported to the Cruelty Investigation and Emergency Rescue teams at 313-872-3401.

