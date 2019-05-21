Michigan Humane Society seeking information after German shepherd found hung, shot in Detroit

DETROIT - The Michigan Humane Society is seeking information after a German shepherd was found Thursday hung and shot to death at a home on Detroit's east side.

The dog was tied to a fence several inches off the ground with an electrical cord in the 5200 block of Devonshire Road.

According to the MHS, the animal's autopsy showed it was alive when it was hung. Several gunshot wounds were found on the dog's body and one bullet was found.

“After talking with potential witnesses we learned that less than 10 days prior, witnesses heard a dog screaming and then gunshots from the area which the dog was found,” MHS investigator Sarah Schertel said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the MHS cruelty hotline at 313-872-3401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP (773-2587).

