Michigan Humane Society takes in pets from path of Hurricane Dorian

DEARBORN, Mich. - The Michigan Humane Society took in dozens of animals being evacuated from the path of Hurricane Dorian.

More than 70 crates of cats and dogs from Florida flown into Willow Run Airport. The animals were brought to Michigan in case Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 5 storm, makes landfall in Florida.

The Michigan Humane Society said many shelters can't take in large dogs. The disaster transport mission brought 3,000 pounds of animals out of harm's way.

"Animals don't deserve to be left behind in a natural disaster," said Molly Chrisman, with the Michigan Humane Society. "We have the ability to take them in."

The animals will decompress for about a week before undergoing health evaluations. Then they'll be ready to be adopted.

For more information, or to donate, visit the Michigan Humane Society's official website here.

