Michigan joins lawsuit with 15 other states to stop Trump's national emergency declaration

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan is among 16 states filing a legal challenge to President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration.

The case was filed by California's attorney general and follows three other lawsuits from rights groups over the weekend.

Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel has said why she's against the national emergency.

"I didn't need to do this. But I'd rather do it much faster," Trump said Friday, when he declared the national emergency to build a border wall between Mexico and the United States.

The expected backlash to the declaration came Monday with a federal lawsuit filed by California and joined by 15 other states, including Michigan.

Trump originally promised that Mexico was going to pay for the border wall, but now he wants to pay for it by moving $3.6 billion from military construction projects.

"We had certain funds that are being used at the discretion of generals, at the discretion of the military. Some of them haven't been allocated yet, and some of the generals think this is more important," Trump said.

That's where Nessel has a problem. She said the 10,000 men and women in the National Guard plus the state's Department of Military and Veterans Affairs would suffer without the state's share of that money.

