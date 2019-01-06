Michigan judge Theresa Brennan will not face additional criminal charges

WARREN, Mich. - A Michigan judge will not face any additional criminal charges after being found to have concealed a relationship with a detective involved in a murder trial she presided over.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports that Michigan's attorney general on Friday declined a last-minute plea to charge Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan with crimes involving concealing the relationship.

Brennan already faced charges accusing her of committing perjury and destroying evidence in her divorce case.



