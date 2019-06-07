Michigan lawmaker charged with seeking bribe is being treated for opioid use

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan lawmaker facing charges for allegedly seeking a bribe from a labor union in exchange for a favorable vote on a wage issue says he's seeking treatment for long-term use of prescription painkillers.

A grand jury indicted state Rep. Larry Inman on charges of attempted extortion, soliciting a bribe and lying to the FBI. He's accused of pledging to vote against an effort to repeal Michigan's prevailing wage law if he could get campaign contributions from a carpenters union.

According to a press release, Inman sought evaluations and treatment as of Saturday for his use of opioids that were prescribed to him as a result of major surgeries over the last several years.

"Rep. Inman and his physicians will continue to evaluate his ability to effectively serve his constituents as his treatment progresses," said Christopher K. Cooke, Inman's attorney.

