Michigan lawmaker wants Detroit bars to stay open 2 hours later on weekends, holidays

DETROIT - A bill in Lansing aims to keep the party going in Detroit, as a lawmaker is hoping bars in the city will be able to stay open even later.

All across Michigan, the words "last call" ring out at 2 a.m. But a state representative from East Lansing wants to change the law to allow Detroit bars to stay open until 4 a.m. on weekends and holidays.

Detroit Sen. Curtis Hertel said he wants to bring about a positive change. Only certain bars located within Downtown Detroit would be able to participate.

The bill is getting mixed reactions. Some people are concerned about public safety, while others think it's a great idea.

"Quite frankly, usually by the end of the night, it's the end of the night," Checker Bar co-owner David Gregory said. "Having the option is always something good, and it'll be our choice."

Bars would have to pay $10,000 yearly to extend their last call to 4 a.m.

"Ten grand is a lot of money, so we'd really have to weigh what the benefit of that would be for us," Gregory said.

Another factor is staffing, Gregory said his crew already works late.

"We're here until 3 or 4 in the morning on a 2 a.m., sometimes off at 5 a.m. on a busy night," Gregory said.

Patron Merrissa Hoffman said she's all for the idea.

"I think it's a great idea," Hoffman said. "Not only does it give people time to sober up, but you have time to hang out with people."

Checker Bar and other nearby bars will have a decision to make soon if the bill passes.

The $10,000 fee would go partly to the Detroit Police Department for increased patrols. The next step for the bill is a committee hearing.

