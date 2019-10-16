Michigan lawmaker wants to expunge marijuana-related convictions

DETROIT - Michigan state Rep. Isaac Robinson attended a Detroit Neighborhood Association Meeting to speak about House Bill No. 51-20.

The bill was introduced in Lansing Tuesday. It would wipe the records for around 235,000 people with both some felony and low-level marijuana convictions.

Richard Clement is a retired senior with a misdemeanor marijuana conviction from 2007.

"It's impacted my life as far as getting a job with the U.S. census and every time you stop or cross an international border and stuff like that," he said.

He hasn't been able to get rid of the conviction or the stigma that comes with it.

If passed, the bill would streamline the application process, giving the prosecutor a deadline to act on a case before the court starts expungement.

