Michigan lawmakers push for preventative mail theft measures

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - It's a problem many face -- thieves helping themselves to packages from porches.

State lawmakers are putting together a plan to put an end to the "porch pirates" of Michigan.

On Thursday, the Michigan Senate unanimously passed a vote on new legislation that could reduce mail and identity theft. While a first offense would be a misdemeanor, repeat offenders could face prison time of up to five years.

The new laws would make mail theft a state-level crime that can be prosecuted locally.

According to The Associated Press, from October 2019 through early February, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service received more than 5,000 reports of stolen Amazon packages in Michigan, almost 300 reports of stolen credit cards, 140 reports of stolen checks and more than 60 reports of stolen medicines.

