Michigan lawmakers shelve oral chemotherapy fairness bill

LANSING, Mich. - A group composed of those affected by cancer was upset Thursday because a House committee again delayed legislation that would give more people access to a different type of chemotherapy.

ORIGINAL STORY: Michigan cancer patients push for passage of oral chemotherapy fairness bill

It's called oral chemotherapy. In a nutshell, it's chemotherapy done with a pill rather than through IV. Patients and doctors have said the pill cuts down on the devastating side effects and, in some cases, is more effective. While IV chemotherapy is covered with just a co-pay, however, the pills fall under the pharmaceutical category and patients who aren't covered have to pay up to thousands of dollars per month.

Michigan is one of only seven states without a law requiring insurance companies to cover the costs of different types of chemotherapy equally.

The House Insurance Committee took less than three minutes to decision to deny the oral chemotherapy fairness bill.

"It's obvious that the Republicans and their insurance company allies want to kill this bill," said Rep. Tim Greimel, of Auburn Hills.

Greimel was referring to the committee chair Rep. Lana Theis, of Brighton, whose top four campaign donors are insurance companies.

The Michigan Campaign Finance Network reported that a fund tied to Theis' husband received $80,000 from a group that lobbies on behalf of insurance companies.

When asked why a bill that passed nearly unanimously in the state Senate couldn't get a vote in the state House, Theis told Local 4 the bill was "referred to committee by some of the co-sponsors of the bill."

She claimed the bill's failure to progress had nothing to do with her insurance company campaign contributors.

While those affected by cancer felt as if like a door had been slammed in their face, those who came to Lansing to have their voices heard haven't given up hope that the bill will one day make it to the floor.

They're aren't giving up hope because they can't.

"I have nine children," said Evelyn Nalezyty. "Five of them have had cancer."

Nalezyty's late husband and brother-in-law also had cancer. One of her daughters relies on oral chemo for her treatment.

"It extends their life. That's what it means to us," said Susan Johnstal, whose sister has cancer. "We get to have our family here with us for a little bit longer."

The legislation is not dead. The bill is going back to the Health Policy Committee where supporters believe they have a better chance for a public hearing and, maybe, finally a vote in the House. If there are amendments or changes, however, the bill could easily disappear again.

