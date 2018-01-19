Michigan leaders call for MSU president to resign amid testimony from Larry Nassar victims

EAST LANSING, Mich. - As victims of sports doctor Larry Nassar share testimony, state leaders are calling for Michigan State University President Anna Simon to resign.

Nassar worked at the university and at USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians. He plead guilty to abusing young girls for decades. His main sentencing hearing started Tuesday and is expected to last at least four days with nearly 100 victims speaking.

Women who told stories about what happened to them at the hands of Nassar said that the university failed to protect them.

"President Simon's done a lot of amazing things at Michigan State. We need new leadership in order to lead us into a direction now," Sen. Curtis Hertel said. "I think it's time for the legislature to stand up and actually find out who knew what and when and make sure the proper actions are taken."

The student leadership at the school voted Thursday to condemn the administration, and the State News editorial board called for Simon's resignation. Many students believe that those who knew about Nassar's actions need to he held accountable for what happened for years at the school.

