Michigan Lottery: 19-year-old Oakland County woman wins $500K on scratch off game

LANSING - A 19-year-old Oakland County woman can afford her college education after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bring on the Bens instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 22069 Farmington Road in Farmington Hills.

“When I scratched the ticket off, I thought I’d won $5,000,” said the player. “My mom had to convince me it was really $500,000!

“The first thing I thought of after I won was: ‘Now I can afford to go to Michigan State University!’ It’s so great to win and know I don’t have to worry about how I’m going to pay for college.”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters on Monday to claim her prize. In addition to paying for her college education, she plans to use her winnings to buy her family a new home and send her brother on a school trip to Disneyland.

Players have won more than $10 million playing Bring on the Bens, which launched in September 2017. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $11 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and 57 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2016, Lottery players won nearly $817 million playing instant games.

