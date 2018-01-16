Michigan Lottery: 2 winning tickets worth $25K per year sold in Metro Detroit this week

LANSING - For the fifth time in 2018, Michigan Lottery players are waking up to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life.

Two lucky players matched the five white balls drawn Monday night – 11-15-32-33-40 – to win the big prizes. The winning tickets were bought at the 7-Eleven, located at 7743 Sashabaw in Clarkston, and the Shell gas station, located at 244 Joe Hall Drive in Ypsilanti.

The lucky winners have two choices to collect the big prizes:

· Annual payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

· A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winners should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prizes. The prizes must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

For just $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18.

Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Lucky For Life drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 10:35 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state.

