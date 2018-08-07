Michigan Lottery: Detroit woman wins $1M Mega Millions prize

A Detroit woman is looking forward to sharing her good fortune with her family after winning $1 million playing Mega Millions.

Rochell Whitaker, 82, matched the five white balls drawn – 01-02-04-19-29 – on July 24 to win a $1 million prize. She bought her winning ticket at Dynasty Liquor, located at 8910 Puritan Street in Detroit.

“The morning after the drawing I was watching the news and they flashed the numbers on the screen,” said Whitaker. “I remember thinking to myself: ‘I got this!’ Turns out, I was right!”

Whitaker visited Lottery headquarters on Monday to claim the big prize. She plans to share her winnings with her family.

“It feels great to win! I’m always hopeful that I’ll win, but it’s not something I expected would ever happen!” Whitaker said.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets for may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

