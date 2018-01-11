Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit man wins $2M on scratch off ticket

LANSING - A Monroe County man couldn’t believe his eyes after scratching off a $2 million winning Multiplier Spectacular instant game ticket from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Lightning Quick Gas N Go, located at 640 Saline Street in Petersburg.

“I scratched the ticket at home and couldn’t really believe what I was seeing,” said the player. “I called for my wife to come read the ticket and when she saw it, her eyes lit up so I knew we were winners!”

The lucky player set the ticket aside for about a month while developed a plan, then claimed the prize. The player visited Lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, rather than an annuity payments for the full amount.

“I did a lot of reading about how to be wise with this money,” said the 56-year-old player. “We decided that we’ll invest it in to a retirement account and maybe retire a little earlier than we’d planned.

“It’s an awesome feeling to win. You never think this is going to happen to you, and it’s amazing when it does.”

Players have won nearly $53 million playing Multiplier Spectacular, which launched in April 2017. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $45 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes, 25 $5,000 prizes, and 197 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2016, Lottery players won nearly $817 million playing instant games.

