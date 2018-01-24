Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $2 million Lotto 47 jackpot

LANSING - A Clinton County woman and her husband couldn’t stop smiling after winning a $2 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn Jan. 17: 01-17-32-33-44-46. She bought her winning ticket at the Quality Dairy store, located at 10850 West M-21 in Fowler.

“My husband likes to play Mega Millions and Powerball, but I started playing Lotto 47 about a year ago because the odds of winning are better,” said the player. “It really paid off for me!

“I bought my ticket Wednesday afternoon at QD, and then checked it the next morning when I got to work. I was so shaky when I saw I matched all the numbers. I texted my husband to tell him the good news, and he couldn’t believe me. It was all so surreal.”

“When we woke up on Friday morning, we still couldn’t believe we’d won,” said the player’s husband. “I looked at her and said: ‘Did you have a dream we won $2 million too?’”

The 40-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim the jackpot. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

With the winnings, the couple plans to create family memories with their children, and then put the remainder into a retirement account.

“We are just regular people, so winning this kind of money is overwhelming. We’re so thankful to have this and know that our financial future is secure,” the player said.

