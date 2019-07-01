Michigan man accused of firing rifle, assaulting 68-year-old girlfriend

STRONACH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan man was arrested last week after he fired a rifle inside a building and assaulted his 68-year-old girlfriend, according to authorities.

Joseph Smith Sr., 72, is accused of firing a rifle around 9:40 p.m. June 24 inside a home in Stronach Township, Michigan, police said.

Smith got into an argument with his girlfriend, who lives at the home with him, and another relative, according to officials.

His girlfriend and relative went outside and reported that Smith had fired two shots inside the home before walking outside and firing another round in the air, police said.

Witnesses said Smith went back into the house, left the rifle and walked outside again. He then assaulted his girlfriend while she sat in a vehicle, officials said.

Troopers interviewed the girlfriend and relative away from the home and made sure they left to go to a safe place, police said.

The Manistee County Prosecutor's Office issued a felony warrant charging Smith with discharging a firearm in a building, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and domestic assault.

Smith was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Manistee County Jail, police said.

Authorities said they seized four long guns as evidence.

Smith was arraigned Friday in 85th District Court.

