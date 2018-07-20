Michigan man allegedly received graphic photos of children by threatening them on Snapchat

ADRIAN, Mich. - A Michigan man used Snapchat to solicit graphic photos from children and police are still seeking victims.

Police said Daniel Jesus Martinez, 28, would demand children, some as young as 10, send him photos of themselves or other children. He would threaten to hack their personal internet accounts if they didn't send photos.

After an ongoing investigation, police located Martinez while executing a search warrant Wednesday in the 1300 block of W. Maumee Street in Adrian.

Martinez is charged with three counts of child sexually commercial activity, three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, three counts of accosting for immoral purposes, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

His bond was set at $300,000.

Police said numerous images of unidentified children have been recovered. Victims or people who have information about the crime are asked to contact Detective LaMar Rufner at 517-264-4834.

