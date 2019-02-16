Michigan man allegedly sold nearly $450,000 worth of stolen Amtrak vouchers to travelers on eBay

DETROIT - A Michigan man sold $449,000 worth of stolen Amtrak vouchers to unsuspecting travelers via eBay, officials said.

Christian Newby is accused of using stolen credit card information to buy vouchers that he would then sell.

According to officials, the scheme went on from April 2018 to January. Newby was arrested after federal agents linked an email to more than 1,500 Amtrak vouchers.

He is facing wire fraud charges.

