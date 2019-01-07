Michigan man arrested after 2-year-old violently shaken, killed

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. - Lance Reeves, a 43-year-old man from Dowagiac, just west of Kalamazoo, was arrested Thursday and charged Friday with one count of murder and three counts of child abuse.

WPBN reports the incident happened on Oct. 19, 2016, when Reeves was at his home with a 2-year-old, Savannah, and her mother. Reeves told police he put Savannah down for a nap and heard her yell as soon as he left the room.

Reeves and Savannah's mother took her to a hospital, where she later died. Her cause of death was listed as "traumatic injury of the torso."

According to authorities, Savannah's autopsy results showed she had multiple contusions and a severed spine.

Police ruled her death a homicide.

Police said they found out about another incident in April 2016, where Reeves allegedly violently shook Savannah when she was crying at a campground south of Kalamazoo.

“It’s a significant tragedy whenever somebody at the age of 2, or any age, you know, passes away," Cass County prosecutor Victor Fitz said. "But you know, when it’s under these circumstances, it’s even more of a tragedy.”

The abuse and murder investigation took more than two years to complete.

If convicted, Reeves could receive life in prison.