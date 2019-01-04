Michigan man arrested for burning neighbor with fire poker

A Michigan man is facing charges after police say he burned his neighbor with a fire poker.

Nicholas Matthew, 30 of Interlochen, was arrested last week at a home in Green Lake Township, WPBN reports.

A 29-year-old woman told police Matthew assaulted her with a hot fire poker. A friend of the victim witnessed the assault.

Michigan State Police seized the poker and arrested Matthew at a nearby home.

Matthew was arraigned on one charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

