Michigan man arrested for distribution of child sexually abusive material

PINCKNEY, Mich. - An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a man from Pinckney.

Paul Aaron Kenczyk, 40, was arrested and arraigned on Friday, Oct. 11. The arrest came at the conclusion of an investigation into the online trading of Child Sexually Abusive Material using peer-to-peer networks.

The investigation led to a residence in Pinckney where the suspect was residing. A search warrant executed at Kenczyk’s home yielded multiple internet capable devices and other evidence.

After the seized evidence was examined, an arrest warrant was issued for Kenczyk and he subsequently turned himself in on Oct. 11.

Kenczyk has been charged with two counts of aggravated distribution/promotion of child sexually abusive material, three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and five counts of use of a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted, Kenczyk faces up to 15 years in prison for each count of aggravated distribution/promotion of child sexually abusive material, up to 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and up to 10 years in prison for each count of use of a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at missingkids.org.

