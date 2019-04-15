Michigan man charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl he met on Facebook

ROGERS CITY, Mich. - A Michigan man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met last year on Facebook, state police said.

Alexander Bidlake, 25, of Rogers City, is accused of driving to the 15-year-old girl's home in Harrisville last October. He picked her up and drove her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her, according to authorities.

The girl was reported missing by her parents, officials said. She was driven home that night, police said.

Officials said the girl told someone about the incident, and that person contacted the Department of Health and Human Services.

The case was eventually turned over to Alpena police.

The Presque Isle Prosecutor's Office issued a felony warrant Wednesday charging Bidlake with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bidlake was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Presque Isle Jail.

He was arraigned Thursday in 89th District Court and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

