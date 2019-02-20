Michigan man convicted of killing wife inside marijuana grow room

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - A man who authorities say fatally shot his wife inside a marijuana grow room in their southwestern Michigan home has been convicted of murder.

A jury returned the verdict Tuesday against John Lewis in a Berrien County courtroom. He faces life in prison without parole when sentenced March 25.

Authorities say John Lewis killed 55-year-old Carla Lewis in 2017 in their Niles Township home near the state’s border with Indiana and then called 911, saying two men had broken into the home, killer her and fled in her car.

Lewis’ defense maintained the men were to blame for her death. Defense lawyer Jolene Weiner-Vatter noted that no murder weapon was ever found.

Prosecutors argued John Lewis was having affairs and stood to get a life insurance windfall from her death.

