A 61-year-old Michigan man has died after being pulled from the ocean off the coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

WDIV sister station WKMG in Orlando reports the man was pulled out to sea by a rip current around 2 p.m. off Ormond Beach.

Lifeguards were able to reach the man and immediately began CPR. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man has not yet been identified.

