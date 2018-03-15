Michigan man faces possible jail time for poaching 55-inch sturgeon

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. - A Michigan man is facing possible jail time after confessing to poaching a 55-inch sturgeon from a Northern Michigan lake.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said an officer was called to Otsego Lake earlier this month when a citizen reported some in possession of an illegally taken sturgeon.

According to the Michigan DNR, sturgeon can only be taken with a hook and line in Otsego Lake.

WPBN reports the man, from Gaylord, confessed to taking the fish in the abdomen area and pulling it through ice by hand. The fish and equipment used in the illegal taking were seized as evidence, according to the DNR.

“We appreciate the public’s vigilance as we work together to protect our shared natural resources,” said Lt. Jim Gorno, district supervisor for the DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Our conservation officer quickly followed up on the citizen’s information and identified the suspect through good police work. It’s this type of cooperation that will help us preserve our world-class resources for generations to come.”

Lake sturgeon are listed as a threatened species in Michigan. Commercial fishing of lake sturgeon is currently prohibited in Michigan and sport fishing is closely regulated. There are many specific regulations for recreational fishing for lake sturgeon in Michigan.

They are an important biological component of the Great Lakes fish community. Lake sturgeon can grow to weights of up to 200 pounds and lengths of seven feet, with females being longer and heavier than males. Their typical lifespan is 55 years for males and 70 to 100 years for females.

Illegally fishing sturgeon is punishable by 30 to 180 days in jail and/or fines topping $2,000.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.